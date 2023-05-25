Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Update

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 157.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,318,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,029,873 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flora Growth by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Flora Growth by 344.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 397,971 shares in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLGC. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Flora Growth Price Performance

FLGC stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 712,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,985. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.27.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flora Growth will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

