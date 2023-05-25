Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $30.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

Foot Locker Stock Down 3.5 %

FL opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $109,849,000 after buying an additional 1,770,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after buying an additional 1,570,295 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,642.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after buying an additional 1,137,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

