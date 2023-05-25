Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Foot Locker Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE FL opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.62. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

