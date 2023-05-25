ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt Sells 3,272 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 3,272 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $65,145.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 260,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,734.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 14,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.04. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.29 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. Analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ForgeRock by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $39,251,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $2,074,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.