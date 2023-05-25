Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 529 shares.The stock last traded at $68.88 and had previously closed at $69.20.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.