Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 120,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 168,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

