Freemont Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,412,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after buying an additional 1,534,769 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,896,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,181,000 after buying an additional 1,455,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,985,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,671,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

