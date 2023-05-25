Freemont Management S.A. Has $596,000 Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Livent were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Livent by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Livent Stock Performance

LTHM traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $23.62. 1,340,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.