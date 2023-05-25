Freemont Management S.A. Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up about 1.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,119,000 after purchasing an additional 324,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,031,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285,190 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

