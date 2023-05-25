Freemont Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 2,000 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in JFrog by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in JFrog by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog
In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $35,988.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,367,134 shares in the company, valued at $99,345,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,394 shares of company stock worth $27,329,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
