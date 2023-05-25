Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €27.33 ($29.71) and last traded at €27.40 ($29.78). 797,008 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.49 ($29.88).

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($48.37) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.67) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is €25.60 and its 200 day moving average is €26.07.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

