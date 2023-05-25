FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Deere & Company Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $31.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $31.00. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $31.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $354.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 329.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $1,410,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

