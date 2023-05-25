G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, G999 has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $557.82 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00053439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00039681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000904 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

