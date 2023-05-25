Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.