GAP (NYSE:GPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.42

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 1225206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

GAP Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,209 shares of company stock worth $282,671. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GAP by 31.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

