Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $9.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,893 shares of company stock worth $3,891,448 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

