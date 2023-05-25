Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) SVP William James Wartinbee III Sells 835 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total transaction of $277,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,538.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William James Wartinbee III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $329.54 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

