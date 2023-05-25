GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 5.2%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.83. 278,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,267,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in GDS by 316.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.