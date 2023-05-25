Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.82

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 31734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Gemini Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 225,961 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.