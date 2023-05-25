Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GGAA opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $27.37.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAA. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 476,827 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,892,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 657,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 2,710.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 370,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 357,037 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,576,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.