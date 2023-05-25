Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 582,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,448,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Genius Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

