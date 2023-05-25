GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.41. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 5,400 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.
Institutional Trading of GigaMedia
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
