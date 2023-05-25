GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.41. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 5,400 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.