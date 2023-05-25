GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.41. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 5,400 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GigaMedia

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.