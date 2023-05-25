Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Mark E. Dmytruk Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 134,548 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,201,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 693,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,707,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 800,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $1,935,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

