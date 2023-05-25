Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Down 12.5%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) shares were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 594,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 164,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Gitennes Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

