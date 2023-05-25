Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires 14,303 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 6.4% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $103,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 408,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,298,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,405,000 after buying an additional 56,222 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 108,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.04. 13,507,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,363,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 123,103 shares worth $7,530,942. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

