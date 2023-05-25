Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 270,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,586,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,483. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $252.99. 17,757,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,652,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $255.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

