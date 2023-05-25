Giverny Capital Inc. Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 3.7% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Progressive worth $59,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.10.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Progressive

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,514 shares of company stock worth $1,325,159 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.