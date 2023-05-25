Giverny Capital Inc. Sells 1,667 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Giverny Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bank OZK by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.47. 501,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

