Giverny Capital Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Giverny Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up approximately 0.9% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Littelfuse worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Activity

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

