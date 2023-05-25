Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.21. 11,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 10,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

About Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

