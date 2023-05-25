Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Down 1.3%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 13,731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

