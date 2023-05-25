Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 20,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 13,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $43.22 million, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXTG. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

