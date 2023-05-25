Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 13,200 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,692,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 852,236 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 156,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,510. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.55.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

