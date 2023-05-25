Globeflex Capital L P Buys 11,296 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 93,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. 79,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.