Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 104.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11,801.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. 53,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,230. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Stories

