Globeflex Capital L P Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,137 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

