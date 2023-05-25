Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 7,500 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $77,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,266,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,627.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Choi purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,266,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,627.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Soo Hun Jung acquired 3,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,724.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $326,445. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OPBK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

