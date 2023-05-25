Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.33. 168,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,434. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.