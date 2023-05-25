Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.4 %

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $43.99. 27,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

