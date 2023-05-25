Globeflex Capital L P Sells 2,350 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in APA were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

APA Stock Down 2.9 %

APA stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.