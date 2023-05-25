Globeflex Capital L P Sells 2,444 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,829,000 after buying an additional 794,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,403,000 after buying an additional 415,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after buying an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 50,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

