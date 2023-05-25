good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Lowered to C$0.40

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 128.57% from the stock’s previous close.

GDNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$0.25 price objective on good natured Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday.

good natured Products Price Performance

CVE GDNP remained flat at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 32,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,571. The firm has a market cap of C$39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. good natured Products has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

