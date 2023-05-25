Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at $225,779.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 205,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth about $93,000.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

