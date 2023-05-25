Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $386.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 34.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,440 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 2,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $100,937.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 407,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 157,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 54,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

