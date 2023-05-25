Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 548.6% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Greenland Technologies

In other news, CEO Raymond Z. Wang purchased 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ GTEC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 367,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.52. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

