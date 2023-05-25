Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0489 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Grin has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $636,415.63 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,357.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00320982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00570922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00067059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.00423625 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001163 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

