Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Luke D. Thompson Sells 1,331 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.41. 71,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

