Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declares $0.45 Variable Dividend

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.448 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
