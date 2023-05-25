Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declares $0.45 Variable Dividend

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.448 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

