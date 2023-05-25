Gruss & Co. LLC Sells 12,400 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Gruss & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals accounts for about 8.8% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 125,450 shares of company stock worth $1,952,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 188,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,525. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

