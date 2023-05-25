GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Short Interest Update

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSRM. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 5,493.9% during the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,796,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,937 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 1.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 101,291 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $13,916,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 315.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

GSRM stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

Featured Stories

